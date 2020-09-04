Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $36.22 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,949 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,387 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 939.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.79. 177,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.04 and a 200 day moving average of $312.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $363.67. The company has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

