Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $69.49 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,609,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,251 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $69,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,509,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,480,000 after purchasing an additional 493,870 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,079,000 after buying an additional 811,306 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after buying an additional 936,838 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,525,000 after purchasing an additional 398,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. 39,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

