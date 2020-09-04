Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $86.08 Million Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,667,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,933 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $86,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,440,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1,368.8% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 294,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 274,642 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 31.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. 27,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,912. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.00.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

