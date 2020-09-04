Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 299.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 639,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,575 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $78,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 69,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Insiders sold 30,519 shares of company stock worth $3,681,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Edward Jones cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

ADI stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $117.57. 210,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.75 and a 200-day moving average of $110.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.