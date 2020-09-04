Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $32,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 473.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,049,000 after buying an additional 148,329 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7,881.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 83,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 81,964 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,959 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,452,000 after acquiring an additional 53,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $13.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $949.26. 107,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,295. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,009.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $929.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $786.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $733.20.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total value of $947,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

