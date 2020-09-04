Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,263,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 147,293 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.51% of Hanesbrands worth $59,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 42,506 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 263,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,993,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 496,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

