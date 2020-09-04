Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.29% of Molina Healthcare worth $30,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 17.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.00. The company had a trading volume of 242,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $198.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

