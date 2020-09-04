Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,299 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of XPO Logistics worth $79,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after buying an additional 1,634,711 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 227,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,206,000 after buying an additional 339,832 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 19,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.69.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 48,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,308. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.44. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.