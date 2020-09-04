Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.59% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $73,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $625.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,634.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,923. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock traded down $17.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $509.95. 3,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.03. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $295.05 and a 1-year high of $838.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.46. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by ($2.68). Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. The company had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

