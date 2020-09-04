Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 100,874 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,077,149 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 100,874 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $60,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 123.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 540.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFGC. BTIG Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

PFGC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. 30,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,835.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

