Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 220,514 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,514 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $85,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 545,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 79,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

XOM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. 1,902,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,007,942. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $165.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

