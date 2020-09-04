Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $31,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,157,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,941. The company has a market capitalization of $182.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $117.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.97.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.