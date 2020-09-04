Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,209 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paul John Balson grew its position in NVIDIA by 36.1% in the second quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 22.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.8% in the second quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 76.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,045,000 after acquiring an additional 373,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,722 shares of company stock worth $157,249,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $20.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $500.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,607,164. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $166.61 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. BofA Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.97.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

