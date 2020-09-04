Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 18,162 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,162 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of Lazard worth $65,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lazard by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 85,899 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 490.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 101,232 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 20.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $549,182.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LAZ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. 21,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,064. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.