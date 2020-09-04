Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 186,018 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,527,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186,018 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of People’s United Financial worth $75,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $41,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 344,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

