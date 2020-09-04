Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,977,003 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,786,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,977,003 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of PPL worth $71,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at $1,707,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at about $13,267,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in PPL by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in PPL by 4.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PPL by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,050,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 533,507 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their price objective on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. 432,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

