Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 201,998 Shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,998 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 3.46% of Axos Financial worth $45,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AX. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,272,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,132,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 651,170 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,153,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2,168.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 224,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 214,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 512.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 114,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

NYSE AX traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. Axos Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.