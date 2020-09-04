Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,856 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.03% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $55,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JLL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.13. 9,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,298. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.56. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

