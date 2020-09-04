Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 48,160 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,648,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,160 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of British American Tobacco worth $63,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 149,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 28.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,421,000 after purchasing an additional 525,868 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 212,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

