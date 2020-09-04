Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,978 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,375. The company has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.62 and a 200-day moving average of $147.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.