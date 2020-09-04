Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 710,698 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,279,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 710,698 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $77,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,418,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,794,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,267,000 after buying an additional 5,617,745 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,618,000 after buying an additional 4,238,995 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $44,021,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,789,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 278,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,616. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

