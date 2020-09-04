Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 7,969 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Mcdonald’s worth $72,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $946,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $211.23. 302,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,339. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.19. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $220.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.48.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.