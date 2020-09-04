Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 97,812 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,812 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.59% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $60,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,567,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,222,000 after purchasing an additional 837,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 517,948 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 427,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 378,036 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. 30,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

