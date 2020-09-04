Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,995 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 76,344 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $85,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,426 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $398,420,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $631,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,466 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,493 shares of company stock worth $8,452,640. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.78. The company had a trading volume of 254,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,834. The stock has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

