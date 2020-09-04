Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 34,100 Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWO. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 125,406 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,549,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000.

Shares of EWO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $21.12.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

