Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 39,056 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $4,565,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $11.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.36. 6,847,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.90 and its 200-day moving average is $278.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

