Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 107.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,348,000 after acquiring an additional 680,860 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 779,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,289,000 after purchasing an additional 71,319 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 441,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,518 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 111,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 484.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 109,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 90,391 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.62. 5,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,397. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $115.36 and a one year high of $200.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

