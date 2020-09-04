Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,869 shares of company stock worth $2,785,806 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. 3,020,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,739,724. The company has a market cap of $172.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

