Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,621 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 612,781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $152,816,000 after buying an additional 158,734 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH stock traded down $4.15 on Friday, hitting $312.08. 265,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,282. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $324.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

