Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Position Decreased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,719,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843,608 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $52,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,726,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,298,000 after purchasing an additional 788,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 141,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.11 and a beta of 1.71. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

