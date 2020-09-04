Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,168 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,521,000 after purchasing an additional 617,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 391,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,776,000 after purchasing an additional 540,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.96. 2,179,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,745. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.