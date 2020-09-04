Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,774 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Square by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen cut shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Square from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

NYSE SQ traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.84. 824,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,480,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.15. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $170.61. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.47 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,703 shares of company stock worth $34,192,014. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

