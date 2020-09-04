Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 573 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after buying an additional 28,647 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,657,000 after purchasing an additional 52,710 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.52. 113,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,407. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.62. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $155.91 and a one year high of $283.39.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

