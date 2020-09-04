Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Baozun at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 95.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Baozun by 96.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Baozun in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baozun in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Baozun in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

BZUN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. 41,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,820. Baozun Inc has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

BZUN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.58.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

