Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 561.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.37. 1,147,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,572. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

