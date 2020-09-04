Espers Trading Down 29.9% This Week (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Espers has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Espers has a total market capitalization of $740,776.02 and approximately $42.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00051133 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00692074 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.98 or 0.01782110 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,552.72 or 0.99514574 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00133025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Espers is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

