Ether-1 (ETHO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,730.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 20% against the US dollar. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $196,876.04 and approximately $13,730.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded up 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded down 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00062794 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,839,878 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

