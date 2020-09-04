Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells $111,947.32 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $111,947.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,947.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Monday, August 3rd, Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $113,320.58.

On Monday, July 6th, Merilee Buckley sold 769 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $87,481.44.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $100,551.92.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.20. 4,758,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,937. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 43.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.