EvenCoin (EVN) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $119,885.78 and approximately $550,897.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00077553 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00306388 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001836 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043257 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

