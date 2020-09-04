Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 55.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Netflix by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.49.

Netflix stock traded down $9.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $516.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,258,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $243.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

