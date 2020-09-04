Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 649 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after purchasing an additional 658,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,735,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,704,262. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

