Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $599,998,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,189 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,094 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Paul Leblanc purchased 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.04 per share, with a total value of $99,923.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $1,815,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,179 shares in the company, valued at $137,407,566.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock worth $16,205,166. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $67.94. 4,078,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,728. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,753.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $89.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

