Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Target by 51.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 64,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 11.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 5.6% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,737,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,881. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.