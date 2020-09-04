Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129,671 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,425,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,803,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,305,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,821,000 after acquiring an additional 595,794 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $250.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

