Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,050,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,701,637. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

