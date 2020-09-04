Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 413.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

