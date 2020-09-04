Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 100.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 75.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

