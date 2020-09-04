Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 429.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 507,150 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 39.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,092,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,883,000 after acquiring an additional 308,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sonoco Products by 94.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 208,247 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sonoco Products by 425.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 54.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 300,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 105,790 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 329,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,419. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

