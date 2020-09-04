Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,789.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 116,865 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.70. 682,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,025. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.86.

