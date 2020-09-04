Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 39.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.69. 3,324,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.65. The company has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.